Park Beyond closed beta test starts today, ahead of June launch

Bandai Namco has announced it’s park-building sim Park Beyond has gone into closed beta today, and you can get involved still. Registrations are still open, and people who buy the game after trying the closed beta will even get a bonus golden Omnicar to add to their rollercoasters.

The publisher says that “Available in this Closed Beta Test are the first two missions of the campaign, which will introduce the colourful cast of characters guiding players through their visionary creations whilst training them with all the know-how needed to manage a successful park”.

The Park Beyond beta will run from May 9th to May 19th and is only available on PC, and while it’s a small taster of the full game out June 16th, it’s going to include the sandbox mode.

The Sandbox mode is also included with one of the many maps from Park Beyond. This is the perfect place to put everything learned from the missions into practice, test out possibilities, management strategies, and push creativity with the modular building, allowing for full customisation of elements as well as coasters. Impossification is also a part of this mode: amaze your visitors and watch as rides and shops get crazier, and staff gets upgraded beyond your imagination!

Our preview of Park Beyond just went up, and Mick really liked it, saying: “Park Beyond is a great time, offering a decent level of challenge alongside a relatively stress-free management experience. There’s still a little way to go before the launch in June this year, but I’m confident it will go from strength to strength after release”.

Park Beyond will be available to on Steam and consoles on June 15, 2023.