Trackmania is now free on consoles and cloud platforms

The 2020 Trackmania that Ubisoft released only for PC is now available on consoles and cloud based platforms, meaning those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and more, can get involved for free, as well as PC users already playing via Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Steam, Amazon Luma, and Ubisoft Plus.

Trackmania includes cross play and cross progression (most of the game is server based in that respect), and Ubisoft has supported it pretty well. Check out a trailer that shows it off below, along with the official word from the press release.

Trackmania offers a unique direct racing experience for players to compete and climb leaderboards on more than 1000 tracks, with a new one every day. Players can also team-up with their friends in two different game modes, Ranked and Royal, and join casual daily competitions. With their different progress in the races, players will unlock new prestige skins, medals and trophies to reward their skills. An official Esports circuit is also available for players looking for new challenges, in addition to many events organised by the community. Creativity is the fuel of Trackmania’s community with more than 2000 car skins shared by players for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, this console launch comes with a Track Editor especially designed for console players and hundreds of new blocks dedicated to gameplay and styling, completing a collection of more than 3000 pieces. New collections of pictures inspired by Ubisoft games are available to create and customise in game Clubs with players favourite franchises.

Ubisoft also says that the console version will “feature the same Accesses as its PC version with a free Starter Access. There are three tiers of engagement aimed to fit every player’s gaming preferences, from regular updated content to full customisation features and pro-level competition”.

Trackmania is out now for PC and consoles, and is free to play.