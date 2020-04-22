Ubisoft Nadeo Releases First Gameplay Trailer For Trackmania

Trackmania, a remake of the popular PC game Trackmania Nations, was originally scheduled for release on May 5th. Now due on July 1st on the Epic Games Store and UPlay, Trackmania’s gameplay has finally been showcased in this trailer:

Ubisoft Nadeo says of the delay:

This additional time will allow the development team to further polish the racing experience, creation and sharing tools, as well as the competition system in Trackmania.

Trackmania will offer daily track selections, an official season campaign and, of course, the signature creation tools for which the franchise is renowned. Interestingly, it’s also said to bring “an esport accessible to all levels.”