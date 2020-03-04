Fans of gravity defying racing have a lot to look forward to, as Trackmania comes to PC in May. Be it racing, track creation or even competitive play that interests you, Ubisoft Nadeo have you covered.

“- Regularly updated content: Trackmania® features an official seasonal campaign and a daily track selection.

– Diverse tracks: Trackmania® allows for unique track creations that players can share by providing new surfaces and “special” blocks.

– A new type of esport: Trackmania® makes esports accessible to everyone, with in-game daily competitions to international open leagues”

It’s been a while since I dusted off my driving gloves, but I’m always up for some high-octane car action.