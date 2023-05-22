Victoria 3: Voice of the People immersion pack released by Paradox

Victoria 3: Voice of the People is a brand new “immersion pack” coming to the grand strategy game by Paradox Interactive today, which is set to cost $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.99, and launches alongside a new expansion pass.

Paradox says in the press release that “with dozens of new historical characters, you can write an intriguing new history of the Victorian age, where nihilist authors and liberal reformers challenge established authorities”, and adds that “in Voice of the People, more historical flavour is added with new characters integrated into the new Agitator mechanic, as well as a deeper simulation of French politics of the century, with new events, missions, and more”.

Check out the launch trailer, and more about Victoria 3: Voice of the People, below:

Over 60 New Historical Agitators: Explore new alternate histories with real historical characters, including John Brown, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Enver Pasha. These characters are integrated into the new free Agitator system, which allows for greater variety and engagement in the political reform and development of your nation.

Explore new alternate histories with real historical characters, including John Brown, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Enver Pasha. These characters are integrated into the new free Agitator system, which allows for greater variety and engagement in the political reform and development of your nation. Special Agitator Actions: Aid the agitators by promoting them to lead Interest Groups, or send them into exile to blunt their impact. You can also, in some cases, invite other nations’ exiles into your society to take advantage of their ideas.

Aid the agitators by promoting them to lead Interest Groups, or send them into exile to blunt their impact. You can also, in some cases, invite other nations’ exiles into your society to take advantage of their ideas. Unique French Content: New events, journal missions, and decisions inspired by French history. Press your advantage in Northern Africa, back one of royal claimants, or establish a strong French Empire in Europe and worldwide.

New events, journal missions, and decisions inspired by French history. Press your advantage in Northern Africa, back one of royal claimants, or establish a strong French Empire in Europe and worldwide. New French Buildings: Historic structures from France added to the map.

Historic structures from France added to the map. New Art: A paper map unique to Voice of the People, wrapped in a new art nouveau appearance. New animations for revolutions highlight the interest groups in revolt, and new clothing and uniforms are added for many societies.

The Voice of the People release also comes at the same time as a major free upgrade for Victoria 3, which is something Paradox Interactive often does. In the free update you’ll get the new Agitator System (“which allows individual characters to appear to push for political reforms that may not be available or desired by your current government”), and also new political ideologies for France, as well as changes to the map, reworks to the legislative and revolutionary processes, and more smaller changes.

The overall expansion pass includes Voice of the People, two other cosmetic packs that have already been released, a new art pack (coming soon), and the first major expansion to the game as well, called Sphere of Influence.

Victoria 3 and this new pack are available now.