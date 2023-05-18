Wobbledogs is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Animal Uprising, Auroch Digital, and Secret Mode has announced Wobbledogs Console Edition is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on May 23rd. As the trio says, “Prepare to generate and mutate your own kennel of loveable mutant mutts, keep them happy and fed, and then feed their corpses to their clone children (if you want to)”.

Previously released on PC and Nintendo Switch, Wobbledogs Console Edition for Xbox and PlayStation will include all the previous content that was on the Switch version, though they’ve been optimised for PS4 and Xbox One as well, with a “revamped UI to make digital dog raising better with a controller”. The developer and publisher also confirmed you can still pet the dogs.

Wobbledogs Console Edition is a 3D pet simulation where you raise your own personal hive of rapidly mutating dogs, physically simulated all the way down to their guts! It’s a casual and chill sandbox experience for players of all ages who want to care for their very own virtual pets in a surprising, unique, and stress-free environment. The dogs start out relatively normal but mutate and behave in surprising ways as the game progresses and their evolutionary lines advance.

The game will launch on May 23rd at a suggested price of $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99, which is what it currently sells for on Nintendo Switch. Of course, it’s also available on PC, via Steam, now as well.

Publisher Secret Mode is on fire at the moment, with titles like Zool Redimensioned, A Little to the Left, Eternal Threads, and Penko Park all published by the UK-based publishing wing of award winners Sumo Group Ltd.