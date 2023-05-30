After a delay out of May, Mega Cat Studios (the developer) and Skybound Games (publisher) have confirmed the WrestleQuest release date, and it’s coming on August 8th to PC (via Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

“WrestleQuest is a celebration of wrestling, the wrestling community and the wrestlers themselves, so the team at Mega Cat are incredibly proud of the roster of legends that agreed to join our game,” said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. “Seeing so many of our wrestling heroes come to life in WrestleQuest is truly an honor. And our new trailer highlights the talent that players will meet in the game from the Road Warriors to Sgt Slaughter. But fans should be prepared for some big surprises too”.

On top of that, you can check out the latest trailer, and the official information from the WrestleQuest release date news, below.

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph. The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before – all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

There are going to be some legends involved with the game, as well, like Jeff Jarret. “I’ve conquered the wrestling ring, so now it’s time for Double J to conquer video games! Working with the folks at Mega Cat has been a dream come true, since the team not only loves everything about the ‘squared-circle’ but they live and breathe the wacky world of professional wrestling too,” said Jeff Jarrett, Wrestling Hall of Fame Legend. “WrestleQuest is truly a tribute to the past, present and future of wrestling — from its heartfelt storylines to its adventurous environments, it’s an overall celebration of larger than life legends!”

WrestleQuest is coming to PC and consoles on August 8th.