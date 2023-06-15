A new WrestleQuest gameplay commentary video has been released

During the Guerrilla Collective a new gameplay commentary video for WrestleQuest was shown, and that video is now available for all to see and hear. Featuring Zack Manko of Mega Cat Studios, the new WrestleQuest video features the jungles of the game, and Manko talks us through the dungeon mechanics and shows a quick sneak peak at “a living legend of wrestling”.

The jungle, Manko explains, is one of the earlier maps, and we get to see a clear look at the wrestling matches themselves, including the turn based combat. He adds that every enemy in the game has a movement pattern and you can avoid them if you want to.

Check out the commentated gameplay video, below:

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph. The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before – all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

WrestleQuest will be released on August 8th, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game will also be available on Netflix, included with all memberships.