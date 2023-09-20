Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood leaves early access today

Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios has announced that Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood hits v1.0, leaving early access behind and adding new playable characters, weapons, and more.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is a game in collaboration with Universe Games and Digital Platforms, and of course based on the horror comedy film Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage. After hitting “version 1.0” today the game will be on sale at 25% off (£3.36) until October 2nd, as well.

In the game, inspired by the events of the movie, Dracula has tasked you with a simple job – do everything he wants you to do for the rest of his immortal life. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood immerses players into the Renfield universe with one-touch gameplay that innovates on the familiar roguelite recipe and takes inspiration from extraction shooter games. It’s a demanding gig, but the benefits are great – immortality, mystic powers, and a high-fiber diet of mostly insects. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is a single player adventure that combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new roguelite experience. With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses, and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, is the only game that shows you the ups and downs of being the lackey/employee of the worst boss in history – Dracula. The simple controls allow players to clear rooms filled with frenetic action while environmental objects and collectibles will create new split-decision moments as players pick their path through hordes of enemies. Players will also encounter Dracula’s constant and hilarious fetch quest demands that parallel the storyline from the movie.

As it leaves early access, there are updated and new features, as follows:

New playable characters, including Dracula himself!

Fight off enemies with powerful new weapons including dueling pistols and the Marble Cat statue.

New “Challenge Rooms” add risk/reward decisions. Do you play it safe and stick to a route of vanilla rooms? Or do you jump into a harder room and risk it all for more loot?

Two new stages to play, including Dracula’s Castle.

Companions can now be unlocked and upgraded at the shop! These minions are unlocked through special rooms and will remain with you throughout your run.

Battle brand new enemies such as Cannoneer, Honest Abe, Flintlocker, Saboteur and Gatling Gunner.

New accessibility features including Color Blind mode and haptic feedback.

New “Nightmare mode” where difficulty is increased and players will have to use all of their skills to survive.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is out now for PC (Steam).