Xbox Game Pass now has a “Friend Referral” program for PC

Microsoft has announced a new friend referral program for its flagship service, Game Pass, with a view to getting friends playing together.

Rasmus Mortensen, Senior Marketing Manager, Xbox said that “We know that gaming is best with friends, so today, we’re introducing the Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral offer, which lets Ultimate and PC members give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial. Invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the free trial”.

So this means essentially if you have a subscription to the service already, you can gift a two week trial to your friends, simply by going to the service Home Screen and finding the friend referral invitations button which says “Give PC Game Pass”.

At the moment, Xbox is keen to stress that there are benefits aside the day one releases for first party titles (Forza Horizon 5, or released today: Redfall), such as XP boosts and champions in Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Of course it also includes EA Play meaning you can trial most brand new EA titles for ten hours, or for a set period before buying them.

Mortensen added “The free trial comes with all the benefits… including new titles from Xbox Game Studios on day one, an EA Play membership, and you can check out the biggest PC and mobile games on PC from Riot Games.

This also means that starting today, you can share PC Game Pass with more friends and jump right into Redfall on day one. For new members checking out the service, the best place to get started is with the Xbox app on PC. With the Xbox app you can browse games, play PC titles, and connect and chat with friends on devices”.