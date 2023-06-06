Amazon Games announces Lost Ark June Update

Today, Amazon Games announced the Lost Ark June update. This latest update brings several additions including a new storyline, 4-player dungeon, the final 25 floors of Fortunespire, as well as quality of life updates, player improvements, and cosmetics.
You can check out the trailer for the Lost Ark June 2023 update below:
What to expect in the Lost Ark June Update
Explore Elgacia
The Demon invasion beginning in South Vern and the Legion Commanders’ powers are growing with the Chaos Gates all over world. With Kazeros’ resurrection nigh due to the Dimensional Rift, it’s time for gates of Elgacia to open. Kadan and Nineveh will lead you to Elgacia, the land of Lazeniths.
Players will explore Ereonnor, the city of light built in reverence to the Gods, as well as the blessed Hestera Garden and the sacred Mount Phylantos as they uncover the secrets of the Lazeniths. The continent of Elgacia arrives in the June Update next week, on June 14, 2023.
Note: Venturing to Elgacia will require Item Level 1460.
Kayangel Abyssal Dungeon
The storyline isn’t the only epic experience in Elgacia. Kayangel, Light’s Sanctuary also arrives— a 4-player Abyssal Dungeon that can be accessed after completing the Elgacia story. The Kayangel Abyssal Dungeon has two difficulties; Normal and Hard, and has 4 gates to save your progress.
- Normal Mode will require Item Level 1540+
- Hard Mode will require Item Level 1580+
The harder the difficulty, the more impressive the rewards will be, one of which enables the ability to upgrade Ancient Legion Raid gear set bonuses to level 3, and another that upgrades Relic Ability Stones to Ancient.
Lost Ark is out now on PC.