Bandai Namco opening Cross Store in London, first of its kind outside Japan

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe has announced it’s opening the first Cross Store in Camden, London, in a “first of its kind” deal outside of Japan. A Cross Store is a collection of shops where customers can not just see and touch the products, but also experience characters and events, with the idea that it all feels more like a an event to celebrate community and entertainment, than a standard shop.

The idea behind this particular Cross Store is to celebrate the physical market, as well as Bandai Namco and its heritage as a worldwide entertainment company. It’ll be in Camden, London, specifically in Camden Market, and there will be six shops that feature Bandai Namco content, four of which are “firsts” in the UK. There will be “a wide selection of high-quality Japanese character products from collectables, card games, figures, and everyday items”.

The shops will be:

BANPRESTO OFFICIAL SHOP (First in the UK)

GASHAPON BANDAI OFFICIAL SHOP

Ichibankuji Official Shop (First in the UK)

MegaHouse Official Store (First in the UK)

ONE PIECE CARD GAME Official Shop

Sun-Star Stationery Shop (First in the UK)

On top of that there will be an arcade experience, and an event space, so it should be a busy attraction, in an already busy location.

John McKenzie MD of Bandai Namco Amusement Europe explained that “Camden, London, is widely recognised as offering an eclectic mix of cultural products and art”, adding, “it is the perfect location to launch our Bandai Namco Cross Store concept in the UK which combines our expertise in locations-based entertainment with a rapidly growing demand for IP and concepts originating from our group’s Japanese culture”.

You can keep up to date with all things happening with the Bandai Namco Cross Store via the usual social channels.