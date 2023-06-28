Dave the Diver launches 1.0 version, deluxe edition detailed

Hit early access title Dave the Diver is now hitting version 1.0, and bucking the trend of a lot of games, is retaining its sale price for the event. Sticking to the 10% off price, Dave the Dive will be that way throughout the Steam Summer Sale.

MintRocket’s title has been incredibly well received throughout the early access period, with nearly 12,000 user reviews and sitting at the “overwhelmingly positive” mark. The full “1.0” release version takes the original 3 chapters from the early access build and goes up to 7 chapters, meaning the full experience is about 25 hours long, and you only had 40% of the game until now.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Players who have been waiting to play the full game can expect a robust single-player adventure that offers up two distinct flavors of gameplay. As you dive into the ocean during the day and sell sushi made from the fresh ingredients you gathered at night, you’ll play through an intriguing story that features a variety of biomes to explore, bosses to face, fish to capture and serve, and mini-games that add some additional spice to the addictive gameplay loop. Even if you’ve sampled Dave the Diver’s wondrous slice of adventure in Early Access, there are many new things to experience. The MINTROCKET team is not raising the price of the game at launch. Those who want to dive deeper into the charms of Dave the Diver can also check out the Deluxe Edition bundle. To celebrate Dave the Diver’s release, the team put together a pack that includes the soundtrack, a digital artbook featuring concept art, sketches, and illustrations of the game, and an in-game item that allows customization of the boat with 4 different skins. Anyone who has already purchased the game can buy the digital DLC extra pack separately and the Deluxe Edition is discounted 10% from the base game price.

The deluxe edition of the game will include art, the soundtrack, and in-game skins to customise Dave’s boat. Having played the game myself, it’s incredibly addictive with a lovely art style, and if you like what you see in the trailer above, or our “First Look” video, it’s likely you’ll enjoy the final game.

Dave the Diver is out now on PC (Steam).