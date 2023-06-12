Dungeons of Hinterberg announced, gets release window

Curve Games and Microbird have announced that their new hack ‘n’ slash action RPG Dungeons of Hinterberg is coming to Steam in 2024. Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, it’ll allow players to battle monsters from Alpine myths, explore dungeons, and forge friendships.

In the small Austrian village of Hinterberg, a tourist destination with lush scenery, crisp mountain air, and magical dungeons full of Alpine mythical monsters, adventurers from all over the world come to complete the Dungeon Challenge, find epic loot and hang out at Hinterberg’s famous apres-slay bar. Players can explore dungeons, solve puzzles, slay huge bosses – then have a Schnitzel with the locals and other slayers from around the globe. Building deep relationships can unlock special abilities and give players key items, helping them find their way through a daunting dungeon.

“With Hinterberg, our goal is to create a truly special place to explore: From the stylized art to the modern but fantastic alpine setting, Dungeons of Hinterberg takes you on a unique vacation jam-packed with monster-slaying and puzzle solving.” said Regina Reisinger, Microbird Co-Founder.

Some of the key features of the game are as follows:

25 Dungeons, each with either combat, puzzle or boss fight focus

20+ enemy types and numerous bosses

4 visually distinct world locations with 5-7 dungeons each

10+ unique locations to hang out in Hinterberg

20+ Locals and residents to interact with and forge relationships

An announcement trailer for Dungeons of Hinterberg was released to coincide with the announcement, and you can watch it right here: