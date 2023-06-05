New Enshrouded video shows off the combat in new gameplay trailer

Keen Games have revealed a bit more about its upcoming co-op, survival-crafting action RPG Enshrouded, with a gameplay trailer. There’s more to come from Enshrouded, as this video is just part of a larger series showing off the combat, the building, and the survival elements.

This first deep dive for Enshrouded, however, shows combat elements like the lock-on, or how you’ll need to study enemy attack patterns and block, or parry incoming attacks. It seems enemies have a stamina bar you can deplete, before you unleash hell on them with a massive attack that deals huge damage.

The developer says there will be “a wide variety of powerful weapons to support different play styles. Light melee weapons like swords and heavy melee weapons like hammers and axes enable players to deal with enemies in close-quarter combat, while bows and different types of arrows allow for ranged attacks. Wands are suited for quick shots of elemental magic coming from a distance, and staffs create heavy magic attacks best suited for groups of enemies”.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

As players explore the world, they will encounter the many different enemy factions that inhabit the remnants of the lost kingdom. The wildlife is dangerous, inhabitants that were consumed by the mysterious fog turned into the Fell, scavengers are scouring through the lands, and wild beasts pose a threat to all who dare to approach them. In Enshrouded, preparation and strategy are key. Taking advantage of buffs, food and potions and being mindful of enemy types, is essential in conquering more challenging enemy camps. Additionally, players can penetrate enemy outposts using their grappling hook to scale enemy walls, dig tunnels through their defenses or surprise foes from above by gliding into battle. The combat showcase also provides a deeper look at the level system, crafting and multiplayer mode. By gaining experience points, players can level up and get skill points to unlock more moves or improve their perks even further, allowing for a variety of different builds. Additionally, they can craft and improve their own weapons and armor and unlock additional perks, with special legendary gear hidden across the land.

The game will feature up to 16-player co-op, as well as dedicated servers. It’s available for wish-listing now on Steam, ahead of its release date later this year.