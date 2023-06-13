New Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals video details music and “vibes”

Night School Studio has released another part of its Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals tapes, detailing the music and vibes of the game.

Tape 3 was released just a few days ago as well, and showcased the art and mood, with the developer saying “Both arresting and unsettling, the atmospheric art of Oxenfree painted an eerie story against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. Oxenfree 2 returns to the same locale, bringing more life and details to every twist and turn of the story”.

Anyway, onto the latest tape, Night School Studio says: “If a game was haunted, what would it sound like? The mind-bending original, Oxenfree, featured an otherwordly soundtrack engineered by scntfc. Loop back to those moody vibes with a behind the scenes look at how the music of Oxenfree came to be”.

Check out the new video, below. We’re nearly there, the long, long wait for the sequel to the fantastic Oxenfree is less than a month away now.

TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can’t broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – it’s up to you. As you play, you’ll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PC (Steam, Netflix), Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation 5 on July 12th.