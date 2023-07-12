You’ll come across Maria quite early in your playthrough of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. She hosts a local radio show known as the Camena Advice Line and befriends Riley after she messages in. There is a way to help Maria during the game, particularly with her love life. However, it’s not immediately obvious what you need to do to help her.

Luckily here at God is a Geek, we’ve cracked the puzzle for you, and will lay out everything you need to do for Maria in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. What’s more, as a result of this, you’ll also grab the “Unrequited Radio Romance” trophy for your trouble.

Read on to see what you need to do:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How to help Maria

You can actually miss Maria as a character completely if you’re not careful. When you finish chatting to Evelyn for the first time and are told to find Jacob, open up your walkie-talkie and move it to Channel 8. Speak to this mystery channel, and you will hear a recorded message telling you to tune into 88.1 on your radio to find out when you can call into the advice line Find Jacob and after a few conversations, he’ll point you in the direction of his radio on the back of his truck. With the radio in hand, you can now tune in to 88.1 frequency. You will hear that the advice line is now open and can be reached on Channel 8 of your walkie-talkie. After a while (keep checking) you should now be able to chat on Channel 8 to speak to Maria to get some advice. It doesn’t matter what your choices are, but the important thing is, is to keep checking in on Maria as much as possible, like you would with all the other channels. Once you get out of the cave system, and you talk to Nick for the first time, you should be able to contact Maria again. This time asks her “Know Anything About Violet?” Later in the story, after you’ve met Charlie for the first time, before the Ranger Station, you can ask her “Know Anything About Charlie?” You can then ask “Is He Dangerous?”. Later still in the story, after you have placed the transmitter at Tootega Falls and reunited with Jacob, you can call Maria again. This time ask her “Any Olivia Advice?” and here you find out Charlie likes Olivia. She will then ask you what she should do about it. Respond with “Just Ask Him Out.” Now after a while, Maria will automatically speak to you and ask you to tune in to 88.1 Do so on your radio to hear Maria ask Charlie out. Hearing the conversation in full will get you the trophy.

If you follow these steps, you will have fulfilled the request from Maria in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and got the “Unrequited Radio Romance” trophy.