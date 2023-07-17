He Sounded Familiar… is a trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, that can prove pretty elusive to obtain. That’s because it can only be obtained at a very specific point in the game, so most players will naturally miss it. However here at God is a Geek, we’ve got the trophy, and can guide you through everything you need to know.

Read on for everything you need to do to get the He Sounded Familiar… trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | He Sounded Familiar… Trophy Guide

For the trophy, you will first need to play through a large chunk of the game, until you get to Ghost Town Garland. Here you will need to find your way into the mines using Hank’s EMF transmitters.

Once you have made your way into the mines, proceed upwards through them, until you actually end up back outside, near the top of the church clocktower.

Head on over to the clocktower, by dropping off the ledge and then climbing up. As Riley, you’ll then want to set up the final transmitter on the top. As you do so, Jacob will remark about the smell of rotting wood, and then accidentally fall through the clocktower, and into the church below.

The shock of this naturally causes you to want to drop down into the church to save him but do not do this.

Instead, bizarrely, what you need to do during this emergency is bring out your walkie-talkie. You’ll want to head on over to the previously-unused channel 9. You should then hear a new conversation, you’ve not heard before:

Kid: Hey, breaker, breaker, you got, uh, Big Claw, here. Kid: What’s the, uh, the skinny on the minnies out there, over. Female Voice: What did I say? No walkie-talkie before dinner, now your brother is- Kid: [static; hangs up]

This is actually a conversation between Jacob and his brother from when they were younger. When the conversation is over the trophy should pop.

Congratulations you now have He Sounded Familiar… trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.