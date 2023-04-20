Oxenfree II: Lost Signals gets an official release date

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Night School Studio announced that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will release on July 12. Coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Netflix, the follow-up to the popular supernatural thriller Oxenfree is set five years after the original, set to take players on another “gripping narrative-driven adventure featuring an all-new cast of characters and original story.”

“With Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, we wanted to tap into the essence and world that made the original game so special, while immersing players in a brand new story with even higher stakes,” said Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School. “This game has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future.”

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals follows the story of an environmental researcher called Riley who is investigating unnatural radio signals in her hometown of Camena, where ghostly occurrences are happening on the nearby Edwards Island. Players will shape their adventure in a similar way to the original through the developer’s signature dialogue style.

All the way back in 2016, we reviewed the original and said, “It’s a powerful and emotionally arresting tale that doesn’t ask much of you other than that you pay attention and invest in its mystery. At times, the constant walking from A-to-B can’t even be saved by the stellar dialogue system, but more often than not you won’t mind an extra few minutes’ hiking to get to the next clue. How you advance the story is entirely up to you, but whether or not you dive back in for a repeat performance will depend on your tolerance for low-key scares and confident direction over big-budget dazzle.”

A release date trailer for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals was revealed, which you can watch below: