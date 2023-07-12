You’ll first meet fisherman Nick on your way to the second transmitter, fairly early in your playthrough of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. He’s an ex-Airforce veteran who has always dreamed of exploring the unknown. He’s a great character, and not nearly as hard to get along with as some of Riley’s radio buddies. But if you want to help him survive the night, you need to steer him through the rough seas around Camena Coast.

Luckily, we’ve got the solution for you here at God is a Geek. Follow this guide, and we’ll lay out everything you need to do for Nick in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Completing this will also net you the the “Light of Possibility” trophy for your trouble.

Read on to see what you need to do:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How to help Nick

On your way to Charity Point to place a transmitter, Nick – a fisherman – will get in contact with you. He will ask you to find his blue backpack. Accept his request, and then head down in the area you are in to find a small hut. Nick’s blue backpack is inside. With Nick aware of his backpack, he will be silent for a while, but then get back in touch with you later in the story. He will ask you to keep in touch with him throughout the night. You will now need to use your walkie-talkie with Nick a lot of times. The best thing to do (and this is true of everyone on the walkie-talkie) is to check if you can speak to them every time you enter a new screen, or if something interesting happens in the story. Always check, and if there’s an option to speak to him, do it. It will take a lot of conversations, but eventually you will get one that’s a lot of static. It’s a fantastic sequence, and it may seem like Nick has died. But don’t worry, he hasn’t. His next call will be quite sombre, but he’s OK. This is the penultimate call and means you’re close. Now call him one last time and he’ll talk about the sky and how it is “bisected”. Respond with “It’s Something Unnatural”, and then “Here’s How to Open It”. Nick will go quiet and you will have helped him through the door and the trophy will pop.

If you follow these steps, you will have fulfilled Nick’s side-story in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and got the “Light of Possibility” trophy.