Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin gets new faction focus video

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has received its first faction focus video from developer Frontier Developments, showing the Stormcast Eternals, otherwise known as the divine warriors.

The new video features brand new gameplay for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, showing off monsters, machines, heroes, and lots more that’s playable in the game. Obviously you can control the Age of Sigmar faction during the beta (July 7th to July 10th), as well as the Orruk Kruleboyz.

The Stormcast Eternals, though, are “the God-King Sigmar’s chosen warriors, reforged from mortal souls in the land of Azyr, and sent to fight on behalf of the forces of Order”, says the developer. In this particular game they are “a formidable and elite army who can dominate when they unleash a combined force of ranged attackers and frontline fighters”. You have to use a lot of resources to deploy their strongest fighters, and are fewer in number compared to the Kruleboyz, for example. Check out the trailer for the real-time strategy title, below:

Alongside basic melee and ranged squads like the Liberators and Vanguard-Raptors, the Stormcast Eternals field Annihilators who don impenetrable Thunderstrike armour; Prosecutors who soar from the skies and alight the battlefield with a barrage of hammers, and the Stormdrake Guard, capable of wiping out enemies with a single breath of ​​Wyrmflame. Each have distinctive abilities that can reshape the battle when they’re activated at key moments. This first Faction Focus instalment also introduces console players to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin’s DirectStep control scheme. Designed to give Xbox and PlayStation users an intuitive and comfortable RTS experience, DirectStep enables players to quickly issue orders, cycle through squads, create groups of units and shift perspective of the battlefield with a few simple button taps.

Frontier says that this is just one of the four factions coming to the game, but each has been adapted from Games Workshop’s tabletop game, with more to be revealed soon.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X “soon”.