Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gets release date

Focus Entertainment and DON’T NOD have today announced their poignant narrative action-RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will release November 7. It will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with pre-orders open now for both physical versions and via Steam.

Experience a powerful and intimate narrative in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, where you play as Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. You are lovers and Banishers—ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and spectres. After Antea has tragically become one of the spirits she loathes, you take on a desperate search for a way to liberate her from her new plight.

Enter the lives of New Eden’s communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living.

Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you’ll face. Will you honour your Banisher oath or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?