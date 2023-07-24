Immortals of Aveum new cinematic revealed at SDCC

At San Diego Comic Con, a brand new cinematic for Immortals of Aveum was shown off, called ‘Securing the Binding Stone.’ In the video, it highlights brand new footage of the game, featuring Jak and his team arguing over his possession of The Binding Stone.

Along with the cinematic, a written feature titled ‘Writing Aveum’ was also released, which details how Michael Kirkbride shaped the world of Aveum, its characters, kingdoms and dialogue.

Talking about how magic and the world are entwined, Michael said, “Magic and the world of Aveum are pretty much the same thing. In the game mythology, they were created at the same time, with one complementing the other to create something wondrous. It’s only when humans show up that things go downhill.

These days, Aveum is a place where peace is a foreign concept—an unnatural state. The Everwar is for the control of magic and the rest of society conforms to it. Whether by law or duty, anyone that hits the draft age is thrown in. Those who control magic are the ruling classes and those who can’t are their armies.”

The discussion goes into plenty of detail about a whole lot of things, including the main character, Jak. “When we first meet him, the last thing Jak wants to do is join the war. Or really have anything to do with the magical ruling class that treats him and his (magicless) friends like trash. But then…

…when a traumatic event causes him to manifest a very powerful, very rare form of magic, Grand Magnus Kirkan finds him, giving him a reason to fight in the war and trains him to be really, really good at it.”

You can watch the new cinematic for Immortals of Aveum below: