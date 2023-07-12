Shelley is the Park Ranger at Oberon Ranger Station who you’ll meet around a third of the way through Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals while looking for the key to pursue Charlie into Tootega Falls. She’s a plucky soul, and will put her responsibilities first and foremost – even above her own safety. She’s also a great fountain of knowledge on Parentage and their history with Camena. Unlike some of the other radio buddies who contact Riley on the walkie-talkie, Shelley can definitely die if you make the wrong choices.

Thankfully, here God is a Geek we know exactly how to keep Shelley alive. Follow this guide, and we’ll lay out everything you need to do for Shelley’s story in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Completing this will also net you the “Just Stay Put” trophy for your trouble.

Read on to see what you need to do:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How to help Shelley

You will find Shelley on your walkie-talkie at the Ranger Station, on your way to Tootega Falls to place the third transmitter. After the story introduction with her is over, you’ll be able to chat with her about what she knows about Parentage. As with everyone else, talk to Shelley whenever you can. Check every time you transition to a new screen or move the story forward to see if a new conversation is available. If you have successfully exhausted her dialogue, after you have placed the Tootega Falls transmitter and are on your way to the North Carmena Community Centre, Shelley should call you in a bit of distress. She will play you a voicemail message which mentions your name. Confirm that you will look into it for her. After you’re done in the Community Centre, make your way to Funnie’s Car Lot near the Uptown Harbor, and you should hear a phone ringing. Pick up the payphone outside the store and listen to the call. It is a warning to Shelley to stay indoors or she will die. Contact Shelley and tell her to take the advice seriously and stay indoors. She will do so, and you will save her life and get the trophy.

If you follow our guide, you will save Shelley’s life in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and got the “Just Stay Put” trophy.