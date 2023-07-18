SnowRunner Season 10 is now available

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment has today launched Season 10 of SnowRunner, available for free to Year 3 Pass and Anniversary Edition owners. Titled ‘Fix & Connect, it includes two new maps, two new vehicles, and new activities across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There’s also a free update adding new content for all players.

The SnowRunner Season 10 update adds two new summer maps set in British Colombia.

In a remote landscape of log stations and sawmills, farms and silos, as well as fisheries, players will venture far out into extreme wilderness and take in the sights of awe-inspiring lakes and waterfalls. After a destructive storm, Runners will need to deliver generators and parts needed for reconstruction, set up electric poles to reconnect the grid, and fix ferry boats and other crucial infrastructure, such as the weather station.

Players will also get the Mack Defense M917A3 and the Kenworth 963. The Mack Defense is “a superb, fresh-off-the-line off-road truck that shines with durability,” and the Kenworth is “a massive, behemoth of a truck capable of dealing with anything you may throw at it.” The free content update comes with 10 new cosmetics and a big crane add-on.

We were a big fan of its maps when the game released in 2020 and said, “Normally, I tend to frown when a game offers overly large maps, but here, I just wondered how I could get to the next Watchtower or which route would be best for my next delivery. Whether you’re carefully driving a big rig to a warehouse on the other side of the map, or taking on vertical challenges in a Scout, it’s just a joy to explore SnowRunner’s expansive environments.”