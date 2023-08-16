Enshrouded gets a new gameplay deep-dive video

Developer Keen Games (Sacred 3, Portal Knights) has released a new gameplay deep-dive video for Enshrouded, which shows off many of the elements players will need to overcome when playing it.

There’s a lot of detail from the developer for this Ensrouded video, so let’s check that out, then get into the video.

The laws of nature often say “survival of the fittest”, to which Enshrouded is no exception. Though it might be described as a survival game that is not punishing, the challenge remains to stay alert and prepared for whatever might cross your path as you explore the ruined lands of those that came before. Players will start from next to nothing until they assemble their first Flame Altar, which will allow them to establish a respite from the harsh elements around them. Protecting against enemies and wildlife is essential, therefore crafting weapons, clothing, and defenses should aid players on their quests. Fight your way through with simple weapons, at first, until the Blacksmith and several other legendary artisans have been awakened and invited back to your base to assist in forging more effective defenses and improve your character. See the first gameplay video on combat to unsheathe more details on weapons, fighting, and defense in Embervale.

Keen games says that “weapons can certainly aid against beasts and foes, but not against the elements. Ensure survival with dwellings that offer buffs like Comfort, Warmth, plus additional crafting options”, and mentions that food recipes are more plentiful at home, rather than on the road. You have to grow crops, etc, to stock up before your journeys. You can build structures, craft, create, and more and there’s plenty of enemies to take on.

Enshrouded is planned for PC (Steam) early access at some point in 2023, and you can wishlist it now.