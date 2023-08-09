It’s a Wrap! is coming to Switch, after the Summer PC release date

Chanko Studios has announced that puzzle platformer It’s a Wrap! is coming to Nintendo Switch shortly after it hits PC, later this Summer. The Nintendo Switch version will be a touch screen-enhanced version of the game, which makes sense since the trailer makes it look like it’d really benefit from direct controls like a mouse or the aforementioned touch controls.

It looks like a really fascinating idea for a game, where you appear to be playing a platformer, but it’s also a scripted scenario where you have to edit the footage, so to speak, and line up the platforming opportunities just right for hero Johnny Rush. As the publisher AMC Games (The Magnificent Trufflepigs) explains, you’re playing the role of the director and the actor.

Check out the most recent trailer for It’s a Wrap!, below:

It’s a Wrap! is part puzzle, part 2D platforming, but one-hundred-and-ten percent 80s nostalgia inducing. Players take up the roles of director and actor, designing the scenes with a unique “timeline editing” mechanic, then jumping into the action as a movie star… to somewhat disastrous consequences. Talk about a double threat!

More details on the game’s release date are going to be revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 23rd, and there’s a playable demo for It’s a Wrap! on Steam, right now, if you want to try it out.

The game has already been hoovering up awards, with Critic’s Choice at Indie Game Fest 2023, Excellence in Design from BitSummit 2022, Most Innovative Newcomer at the Creative Gaming Awards 2022, and the award for Most Fun at Indie X 2022, so it does seem this might be one to keep a close eye on.

It’s a Wrap! is coming to PC this Summer, with a Nintendo Switch version “followed soon after”.