Lucky Tower Ultimate is coming, new trailer and demo revealed

Studio Seufz (The Longing) has partnered with AMC Games to reveal a new trailer and demo for upcoming roguelite adventure title, Lucky Tower Ultimate.

Lucky Tower Ultimate is the third instalment (and the developer explains, first “premium title”) in the “Lucky Tower” series, both of the prior games being classic Flash games that ended up as viral hits, thanks to the hand-drawn cartoon style and gameplay.

The full game is planned for “Fall 2024”, but the demo has been released now and you can grab that on Steam. Meanwhile, a new trailer has been released, which the team says “puts the spotlight on features that set Lucky Tower Ultimate apart from other games in the genre. Von Wants, his companions, and the antagonist Evelius have numerous, fully voice-acted reactions to everything that happens in the game. Every object—whether a foodstuff, animal, furniture, weapon, or corpse—can be used in surprising ways, and many of them can be wielded by the enemies as well. And last, but not least, are the plethora of secrets and branching character interactions for players to discover”.

Check it out:

Fuelled by sassy humor and hand-drawn graphics, Lucky Tower Ultimate is a narrative-driven roguelite where attempting to escape a dangerous tower looks like a cartoon and feels like a joke. As the clumsy Knight Von Wanst, players must decide between three doors on each tower floor that might reveal deadly traps, monsters, or a cast of colorful characters to join the escape party. How seriously Von Wanst takes his knightly responsibilities is entirely up to the player.

“Together with AMC Games, we aim to make Lucky Tower Ultimate the funniest roguelite that’s ever been—a game where every run is a new absurd adventure with wacky characters and unexpected twists and turns,” say Anselm Pyta and Benedikt Hummel, the game designers of Lucky Tower. “Without a doubt, this is our biggest and most ambitious project yet!”.

Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC seemed equally happy, saying “AMC Games is proud to partner with Studio Seufz—it’s not every day that you get the opportunity to resurrect a cult Flash game series for a modern audience”, and adding “Lucky Tower Ultimate represents our first foray into the incredibly popular roguelite genre; no two play experiences are the same, but each one is guaranteed to deliver gut-busting laughs and quirky puzzles”.

Lucky Tower Ultimate is set for a Fall 2024 release.