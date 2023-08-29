The Fabulous Fear Machine release date confirmed for October

AMC Games and Fictiorama have confirmed the release date for pulp horror strategy game, The Fabulous Fear Machine, and it’ll launch on October 4th for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

To celebrate this news, there’s a brand new trailer, which the developer informs us is “narrated by the first campaign’s protagonist, Jen Hammond, a scientist and industrialist turned evil mastermind”. In the trailer, “Jen guides players through the game’s basic mechanics, explaining how she expands her influence from the landfall of a “fear seed” to the far corners of the map”.

“As Jen’s domain grows, so does the pressure to perform against Rival powers and randomly-occurring social events that may force a change of plans. It ends with glimpses of the other Masters in the game, who operate in newly-revealed regions of the Americas featuring advanced mechanics to contend with, like psychic locks and “Utopias” (basically, anti-Legends)”.

Check it out, below:

The Fabulous Fear Machine is a single-player, narrative-focused game that welcomes the player as a newly minted “Master of the Machine,” an abettor to a dark power that can grant their deepest desires… for a price. Through the clever deployment of Legends—scary stories, grim folktales, and urban myths depicted as playing cards—players must spread fear across the globe with the help of creepy servants called Agents.

The Fabulous Fear Machine is from developer Fictiorama Studios, whose previous work includes Do Not Feed The Monkeys and Dead Synchronicity.

There’s a demo for this one available now, and even that has been updated since it was released. The demo has been localised in four languages, had its tutorial streamlined, and had more comic-style artwork added. That demo is now available on Steam, so if you haven’t tried it, now might be the best time after all the updates.

The Fabulous Fear Machine will be released on October 4th for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.