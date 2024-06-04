Lucky Tower Ultimate hitting early access on Steam in August

Studio Seufz (the team behind The Longing) has announced that Lucky Tower Ultimate is coming to early access on PC via Steam in August.

“Thanks to its randomly generated nature, Lucky Tower Ultimate is a game that even surprises me, its developer, with the different absurd situations it throws my way each time I play,” said Anselm Pyta, co-designer and lead artist of the Lucky Tower series. “This also makes it a perfect fit for Early Access, where input from the community helps us to add in even more content so it will continue to surprise forever.”

Embark on a quest with the delightfully narcissistic knight, Von Wanst (gorgeous hair), as he attempts to free himself from a perplexing tower. Explore a labyrinth of unpredictable outcomes filled with deadly traps, monsters, and even other prisoners to join in the escape. Lucky Tower Ultimate is a roguelite adventure game infused with slapstick humour and a hand-drawn aesthetic, where each run feels like an immersive cartoon. It continues the cult classic Flash game series about choosing between three mysterious doors. The Lucky Tower beckons seasoned fans and new players alike to experience the unique pleasure of getting all geared up just to slip on a banana peel and die.

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Randomly-generated levels where anything and anybody can be used as a weapon

Plenty of fully-voiced comments to keep the locked dungeons feeling fresh

Hand-drawn 2D art with the comfort level of Saturday morning cartoons with all the spirit of the cult classic you remember (or not) from Lucky Tower in Flash-form.

The promise of meta-progression, endgame and camaraderie upon enlisting friends

“We keep saying the word ‘premium’ so everyone understands that you must buy this one in order to play it,” explained Stefan Michel, producer on Lucky Tower Ultimate. “The old games were free, because they were made by children in Flash. We just want fans to stop doing Let’s Plays of the Flash games, because this one is better. Wait, are you recording?”

Lucky Tower Ultimate is coming to early access via PC on Steam in August. There’s a demo so you can try it now, too.