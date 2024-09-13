Lucky Tower Ultimate released via PC early access

Developer Studio Seufz and publisher AMC Games has announced that Lucky Tower Ultimate is out today via PC early access on Steam.

The game will be on sale with 10% off for launch until September 20th (an 9am pacific time), making it $14.99, and it’s a “2D slapstick roguelite” that “features a comedic cast of enemies and potential allies, headlined by the bravest knight with the coolest hairdos: Von Wanst”. It’s also based on a Flash game series, and it sounds like it wants you to have fun with it.

Check out the trailer, below:

Evelius’s Tower awaits you, adventurers. Do you have what it takes to make it out alive? Lucky Tower Ultimate is the first fully realized game in the Lucky Tower series, following its Flash game predecessors. Experience the ultimate chaotic comedy roguelite as you escape from a randomly generated tower that changes each time you meet your untimely end or complete a daring escape.

“Lucky Tower Ultimate is the funniest game we’ve ever made,” said Anselm Pyta, co-designer and lead artist of the Lucky Tower series. “We’re still adding a bazillion ridiculous things before version 1.0, but now is the right time to show it to players and take them with us on the journey.”

If you’ve played the demo, you will find more content such as:

The complete tower, with a new segment in a distinctive art style

The Village outside the tower (if you can escape the tower to reach it) that offers meta-progression. Buy items to help you in your next run, deposit gold in the bank, purchase a shiny new haircut, and more!

New companions, new enemies, and new items

Steam achievements

“Lucky Tower Ultimate is aptly named – the ultimate expression of a concept that captured millions of fans’ imaginations back when it debuted in the golden age of web gaming,” said Clayton Neuman, Head of Games & Franchise at AMC. “Now that it’s making the leap to Steam in Early Access, it’s everything you loved about the original, and more: absurd, hilarious, wickedly diabolical. The tower’s shifting floors will have you laughing your head off as it’s impaled, decapitated, and crushed – over and over again.”

Lucky Tower Ultimate is out now for PC via Steam early access.