Jurassic World Evolution 2 Prehistoric Marine Species pack coming next week

Frontier Developments has announced that a new paid DLC pack is coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2 next week, on August 10th, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5, at a suggestion price of £5.99 / $7.99 / €7.99.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 Prehistoric Marine Species pack will bring “four distinct new marine species to the game”, with Frontier explaining that “from gentle giants to armoured predators, the breath-taking new additions are the perfect way to add even more variety to underwater exhibits and allow park managers to give their guests an unforgettable experience”.

Check out the announcement trailer for the DLC, below:

Archelon, whose name means ‘ruler turtle’ is the largest turtle ever discovered. With enormous flippers, Archelon moves swiftly through the water, using its hooked beak to catch fish. Despite its size, this Late Cretaceous species was able to float in the shallows, making it easy for guests to spot. Nimble predator Nothosaurus paints a contrasting picture, with its long, flat skull and menacing needle-like teeth. As seen in Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation’s hit Netflix show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Nothosaurus is a species that first lived during the Late Triassic period. Players can also expand their park’s underwater species selection with Dunkleosteus, a powerful armoured fish from the Late Devonian period. Sporting a sharp jaw which opens and closes with immense force, Dunkleosteus cuts an intimidating figure as it stalks through its exhibit. Rounding out the pack is Shonisaurus, a graceful, round-framed Ichthyosaur hailing from the Late Triassic period. Despite its size, the Shonisaurus was an agile hunter of deep ancient oceans.

On top of all this, the DLC pack will include a Lagoon Rock Platform which you can add to your park enclosures so crowds can watch the Archelon and Nothosaurus. There will also be a free update “offering existing players a range of new features and enhancements”, says the developer, adding “Park guests can enjoy a fully immersive experience as they marvel at marine species from the new Lagoon Viewing Dome or observe dinosaurs from the San Diego Amphitheatre which can now be placed in any sandbox park. In addition, custom Challenge Share Codes allow players to set and share their own challenges”.

Lastly, Frontier says after that free update you’ll be able to favourite your most-loved skins, toggle dino-hostility towards guests on and off, and have access to all the sandbox maps.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.