Kingdoms: Merge & Build available now on Apple Arcade

Cherrypick Games has today released its soothing puzzle game Kingdoms: Merge & Build on Apple Arcade. Along with its release, a ton of other updates for popular Apple Arcade games have released, including Disney SpellStruck, Crossy Road Castle, and Castle Crumble.

A mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom, and it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

Key features for Kingdoms: Merge & Build include:

Merge hundreds of unique items, discover new resources, use boosters, and complete tasks!

Complete quests to progress through chapters and unlock new buildings, kingdom improvements, characters, and landmarks!

Renovate the fallen kingdom from the old harbor and pier to the glorious castle!

Follow the story, make new friends, and uncover the mystery!

Participate in events, work with other players towards global goals, and get special rewards!

As for the other updates to popular Apple Arcade titles, they are as follows:

Disney SpellStruck — Adds Wreck-It-Ralph to the character roster, a new map (CyberSpace Station) to Adventure Mode, and language support for Spanish, German, Italian, French, and Brazilian Portuguese.

— Adds Wreck-It-Ralph to the character roster, a new map (CyberSpace Station) to Adventure Mode, and language support for Spanish, German, Italian, French, and Brazilian Portuguese. Crossy Road Castle — Introduces Windup Workshop tower featuring all new levels, challenges and characters, emotes in multiplayer mode. The update also adds SharePlay support to the multiplayer “Online Game” menu to help players connect with friends.

— Introduces Windup Workshop tower featuring all new levels, challenges and characters, emotes in multiplayer mode. The update also adds SharePlay support to the multiplayer “Online Game” menu to help players connect with friends. PAC-MAN Party Royale — Check out three new Worlds in Adventure mode and the new Maze Traps feature in Adventure and Custom modes.

— Check out three new Worlds in Adventure mode and the new Maze Traps feature in Adventure and Custom modes. Retro Goal+ — Perform fast and ground passes, and choose individual defenders before tackling with the new Expert control scheme. The game also now includes full Bluetooth controller support for gameplay using Expert controls.

— Perform fast and ground passes, and choose individual defenders before tackling with the new Expert control scheme. The game also now includes full Bluetooth controller support for gameplay using Expert controls. Castle Crumble — Players can try their hand at the new Conquest difficulty mode, and the King Challenge, a special mode where players set out to complete multiple levels in a row but at a much higher difficultly than basic levels.

— Players can try their hand at the new Conquest difficulty mode, and the King Challenge, a special mode where players set out to complete multiple levels in a row but at a much higher difficultly than basic levels. Simon’s Cat – Story Time — Dive into 25 new levels each week and the new Story Hub, which helps players navigate side stories by bringing them together into one place, along with providing progress information for story completion, unlock requirements, and collection goals for new features.