Mortal Kombat 1 adds General Shao and Sindel to the roster

Warner Bros. Games has revealed two more playable fighters joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster in the form of General Shao and Sindel. The two returning fighters were shown off in a new trailer called ‘Rulers of Outworld,’ with NetherRealm continuing to build the hype for its upcoming fighter.

As supreme ruler of Outworld’s army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation.

Along with the announcement of Sindel and General Shao coming to Mortal Kombat 1, Motaro and Shujinko were revealed as two more Kameo Fighters who will aid warriors in battle with a range of support moves. The current roster of Mortal Kombat 1 features the following fighters:

Liu Kang

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Smoke

Rain

Li Mei

Tanya

Baraka

Geras

Reptile

Ashrah

Havik

In the most recent MK1 beta for those who pre-ordered the game, Johnny Cage and Li Mei were playable, and we got a chance to give them a whirl. We said, “the Mortal Kombat pre-order beta further cements my excitement to play the main game. The Kameo fighters continues to impress, with Frost being an amazing choice to help extend combos. Johnny Cage is a dick, but he’s got a varied moveset that helps you to ignore the flurry of bird flipping. Li Mei is a stunning fighter, and will be a great choice for players who want a fighter with great range and some wonderful looking combos. Just give me the game already, Ed! I can’t wait any longer.”