NBA 2K24 MyTEAM detailed by 2K

2K has today revealed a ton of details coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24, including an overhaul of the XP system and a new Player Market. In the latest Courtside Report, it also features information about all-new MTP upgrades, crossplay for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, upgrades to Triple Threat Online and Clutch Time, and a brand-new multiplayer mode, Salary Cap.

“As one of our most engaged player bases within the series, we innovate MyTEAM every year by working with our community to deliver one of the most all-encompassing card-collecting modes in the industry,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Ushering in long requested features, such as the new Player Market, increased MTP earn rates, and an overhaul of the XP system, are only a few of the ways we look forward to fans experiencing MyTEAM in NBA 2K24.”

A summary of all the new features coming to NBA 2K24 MyTEAM are as follows:

MTP Upgrades: MTP earn rates for all modes have been greatly improved, bringing more flexibility to everyone just for playing games in MyTEAM.

Salary Cap: This new multiplayer mode coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 features three, two-week rounds each Season. Each round comes with its own leaderboard, salary limit for lineups, and rewards.

New Player Market: MyTEAM continues to be the best place to assemble a roster of your favorite NBA players from any era, build your line-up, and dominate the competition. In NBA 2K24, player cards can be acquired directly from the new Player Market using VC or MTP, allowing more team customization options than ever before. The Player Market replaces the Auction House to create a level playing field for everyone in MyTEAM while granting access to almost any Player Card available.

Key Changes to Pack Market: Community feedback has also been implemented in the Pack Market. New releases in the Pack Market will not only feature improved odds for rare Player Cards, but the Pack Market will also include more options for guaranteed pulls with fan-favorite pack types, and more.

XP System Overhaul: As previously announced, Season level cross progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM meaning how players earn XP is changing. This year, simply playing MyTEAM earns XP. Win or lose, every game players complete will progress them closer to leveling up during that Season.

Crossplay: Crossplay is in MyTEAM! For the first time, players on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to compete against each other or team-up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means shorter queues and matchmaking times across all MyTEAM multiplayer modes.

Coach Cards: Coach Cards in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM are receiving a new way to bring the most out of a Player Cards' performance on the court with new Coach Boosts. Each Coach Card can now feature a unique boost in certain game situations.