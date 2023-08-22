Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin coming on November 17th

Frontier Developments has revealed that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 17th.

Realms of Ruin is the first RTS based on the franchise and will allow you to control one of four factions in a “desperate battle for control of Ghur, the Realm of Beasts”.

Check out the new trailer released just now, below, along with loads of new official information about the game.

Age of Sigmar fans looking for the complete experience can pre-order the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition. Alongside the base game, this grants access to four Alternate Hero Skins (one per faction), two Profile Customisation Sets and access to Hero DLC 1 & 2, which will be released post-launch* and add two all-new heroes for use in multiplayer and Conquest Mode. Also available is the Deluxe Edition, which arrives with the base game, the Alternate Hero Skins, and two Profile Customisation Sets. Pre-ordering either the Ultimate Edition or Deluxe Edition offers up to 3 days’ early unlock starting on 14th November. Developed simultaneously for both PC and console, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is the first RTS to bring the Mortal Realms of Games Workshop’s expansive fantasy universe to life. Set in Ghur, the savage and wild Realm of Beasts, the singleplayer campaign follows a detachment of Stormcast Eternals as they attempt to seize a powerful artefact and save their fortress settlement from the encroaching Orruk Kruleboyz who dwell in the swamps. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin brings the universe of the tabletop to life in authentic and visually stunning fashion, with world-class animation and units modelled precisely after their miniature counterparts. In this thrilling real-time strategy game, players will experience a twisted tale of desperate survival in the campaign, command a relentless tug of war over the battlefield in multiplayer, and endure a never-ending war for domination in Conquest Mode. Much more will be revealed ahead of launch.

Realms of Ruin launches on 17th November for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for a suggested retail price of £49.99/$59.99/€59.99 for the Standard Edition, £59.99 / $69.99 / €69.99 for the Deluxe Edition and £64.99 / $74.99 / €74.99 for the Ultimate Edition.