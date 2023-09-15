Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is out now on PC and consoles

Outright Games, in collaboration with The Pinkfong Company, has announced that Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is available now.

Based on, well, the song and video (that now has over 13 billion views and an 11 times Platinum RIAA diamond certification, if you weren’t feeling bad enough!) it’s the first game based on the product, and it’s out today on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam.

It’s a co-op rhythm adventure game, and described thus: “Fans can play as their favourite Baby Shark Family characters as they travel across 7 different recognisable locations from the Baby Shark videos, for their vacation to the Fin-Tastic Festival”.

Check out the trailer below, which sounds very much like it features Jenny Slate (Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, The Great North) on voice work.

Featuring both a Rhythm mode where you must stay on the beat and a Runner mode where you avoid obstacles and collect stars, the game teaches players more about the Shark Family’s story as they complete the different levels. With 30 songs including catchy classics such as ‘Baby Shark’, ‘Disco Sharks’, and ‘Shark Dance Party’, players will sing and have fun on their oceanic adventure. Designed with the whole family in mind, the game can be played in solo mode or with up to 3 family members and friends in 4-player local co-op mode. The game was designed with the youngest players in mind and has accessibility features including full game voice-over for all dialogue, location names, and instructions, to assist those learning to read. It also features a gradual difficulty curve over the course of the levels, so that younger players can dive in and learn to play at their own pace.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “We are delighted to finally release ‘Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party’ into open waters. The audio, visual and haptic interactions found in our game are only possible on consoles and PC. When combined with the rhythmic runner gameplay that is tailored for this beloved franchise, fans will be able to experience the world of Baby Shark in an engaging and unique way that’s never been seen before”.

Francisco Encinas, CEO of RecoTechnology said: “When designing ‘Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party’, our main aim was to ensure that the gameplay would be accessible to the youngest of players, while offering an appropriate challenge for fans of any age. To achieve this we ensured the difficulty of the game increased over time at a lighter, slower pace that creates a more compelling and varied play experience”.

