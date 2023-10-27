Alan Wake 2 | How to get the door code for the Talk Show Studio

Alan Wake 2 is filled with various puzzles whereby you’ll need to find codes to unlock doors, padlocks, and computers. One of the earlier puzzles in Alan Wake 2 revolves around a code for the talk show studio, and if you don’t know where to look, it can be tricky to find. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered in this Alan Wake 2 talk show studio door code guide. Two codes will need to be entered on the door in this chapter, but we’ll let you know each one.

Head to the Old Gods of Asgard dressing room

The Old Gods of Asgard return in Alan Wake 2, except they’re now a show band for the fictional talk show host known as Mr Door. Once you reach an electronic panel that requires a three digit number to unlock, turn around and enter the second door on your right. You’ll know it’s the dressing room of the band the moment you walk in due to the big neon sight on the wall that reads the following:

665 – Neighbor of the Beast

Go back to the panel and enter the talk show door code ‘665’ to get through in Alan Wake 2.

Revisit the same dressing room again

Eventually your journey through the studio will lead you to the same door, and surprise, it’s locked again. In order to get the second code, head back to the same dressing room of the band and look at the sign once more. This time, the numbers are flashing in a sequence of ‘565.’ This will be the code that needs inputting when returning to the door. Thankfully, you don’t have to enter a code in this door again, and despite being trapped in the endless loop, it’s pretty cool to see the band again, along with their impressive neon sign adorning their dressing room wall.