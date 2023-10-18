Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade is coming next week

Rogue Games has announced that Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 26th.

It’s not the first big Hello Kitty release this year, as Hello Kitty Island Adventure also released on Apple Arcade back in July, but Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade is a musical rhythm action game that’s aim is to get you dancing. There will be a launch discount for the first week, with the publisher saying you should “Get the confetti ready and purchase the game via the Nintendo eShop during launch week for 15% off”.

Coming from developer Dabadu Games, a new gameplay trailer has been released to coincide with the release date announcement, which you can check out below. It includes songs like Keep it Movin’, and Let’s Play.

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade stars the iconic Sanrio girl and 10 of her adorable buds like Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin and more as they step the beat and roll to the rhythm of over 40 tracks – including 20 new tunes curated exclusively for Switch – to bring joy to the universe. Grab a pair of Joy-Cons and spread the cheer across Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade’s 23 different levels, featuring three new never-before-seen ones! Unlock new besties, discover upgrades, and avoid Kuromi’s tricky traps to leave everyone hopping and bopping for days. Make each parade a mini fashion show with customizable accessories like hats and sunglasses, and don’t forget to strike the perfect pose during mid-parade photoshoots.

The publisher says that for “longtime fans and new ones” the game will have “everyone dancing in the cutest, grooviest, friendliest party ever made for Switch!”.

This one is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 26th, and will start out at $19.99, though the eShop will have a 15% discount for the first week.