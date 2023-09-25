Junkworld is the latest game on Apple Arcade, launching today

Apple has announced that Junkworld is added to Apple Arcade as of today, along with a host of updates to other, big name games as well.

Junkworld is the latest game from Ironhide Game Studio (Kingdom Rush, Iron Marines, Clash of the Olympians), and is a brand new IP offering a strategy tower defense game set in a post-apocalyptics wasteland. The official description explains further, saying: “Daring adventures, perilous terrains… dubious companions, we have it all! Command the resourceful Scavenger clan as they survive the mayhem of post-apocalyptic tactical battles. Deploy towers, use special units and gadgets, and train amazing heroes”.

Today also sees a host of updates for some major Apple Arcade titles, including some household name titles like Jetpack Joyride and its sequel.

Check out the list of updates (along with official descriptions of what’s new), and as usual you can click the bold game name on your iOS device to go straight to the title itself.

Jetpack Joyride 2 — Jetpack Joyride 2 debuted on Apple Arcade one year ago, and to celebrate, the game is having an in-game Anniversary Event, featuring new Classic Hero Skins in Classic Arcade Mode.

— Jetpack Joyride 2 debuted on Apple Arcade one year ago, and to celebrate, the game is having an in-game Anniversary Event, featuring new Classic Hero Skins in Classic Arcade Mode. Jetpack Joyride+ — Jetpack Joyride+ is also celebrating Jetpack Joyride 2’s one year anniversary. Fly through the laboratory and grab some cakes to unlock exclusive anniversary rewards.

— Jetpack Joyride+ is also celebrating Jetpack Joyride 2’s one year anniversary. Fly through the laboratory and grab some cakes to unlock exclusive anniversary rewards. Simon’s Cat – Story Time — Check out the updated Trophy room, with four new trophies and leaderboards, along with 25 new levels released each week.

— Check out the updated Trophy room, with four new trophies and leaderboards, along with 25 new levels released each week. Temple Run+ — Meet new exclusive characters Sigur Frostbeard and Golden Guy.

— Meet new exclusive characters Sigur Frostbeard and Golden Guy. Cut the Rope Remastered — Join Om Nom on the new adventure board game with all new levels and rewards.

— Join Om Nom on the new adventure board game with all new levels and rewards. Ballistic Baseball — Compete against other players in the new Ranked game mode. Complete all 210 steps to become a Baseball Legend and get the special Rising Star Emma on your team. Also meet new Rising Star athletes Rishi, Adriel, and Liam.

— Compete against other players in the new Ranked game mode. Complete all 210 steps to become a Baseball Legend and get the special Rising Star Emma on your team. Also meet new Rising Star athletes Rishi, Adriel, and Liam. Castle Crumble — Have a blast in the tasty new candy-themed Kingdom, featuring 30 new levels.

— Have a blast in the tasty new candy-themed Kingdom, featuring 30 new levels. Squiggle Drop — Try out 20 new fun and challenging levels to tickle your brain.

— Try out 20 new fun and challenging levels to tickle your brain. Garden Tails: Match and Grow — Visit the new Mushroom garden, featuring 120 new levels, and meet Iris the skunk. Also follow Lilac’s story as she gets caught up in a local tiff.

It’s been a big few weeks for Apple in the gaming world, generally, as the company also just announced that Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 would be coming to iPhone and iPad as native game apps in the future, which is a pretty huge deal, really.