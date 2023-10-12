Mortal Kombat 1 gets visual improvements patch on Nintendo Switch

NetherRealm Studios has announced that a patch has dropped for Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch, improving quite a number of things.

Released yesterday (October 11th), the patch also brings Season 1 of Invasions to the Switch. Invasions is a single player mode that offers you the chance to play through a strange board-game style, top-down viewing mode, then playing fights as you know them, but with a twist. You can level up, upgrade things, it’s an RPG-lite mode, and a lot of fun.

Onto the main elements of the patch, however, the studio says that “gameplay balance changes” have been made, as well as leaderboard fixes. The big things to notice, though, is that there are “visual improvement and general bug fixes”, which hopefully will go some way as to improving how it looked, as the Switch version was met with fairly widespread criticism when it launched.

There are also stability fixes and localisation fixes, as well as more important things, perhaps, such as “loading time improvements” and “performance improvements”.

Chris White adored the PS5 version, giving it full marks in his review, saying: “Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the greatest fighters of all time, with plenty of modes for players to get stuck into, and lots of customisation items that are easily acquired through playing and progressing. The story is the finest in the series, made even better with some fantastic acting (apart from the fairly wooden Megan Fox) and visuals that elevate both the series and the current generation of consoles. Online is mostly impressive thanks to the quickness of Kombat League, however, King of the Hill is a little frustrating when you have to watch other fighters battle until you can get stuck in. Tiny issues aside, I adore this fighter, and won’t stop playing until the next entry comes out”.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PC and consoles.