NBA 2K24 season 2 will add more new content across multiple modes

2K has announced that NBA 2K24 season 2 will feature new content for myCAREER as well as The W, as the season is heating up.

Starting on October 20th (this Friday), NBA 2K24 season 2 new content will begin and new content will start to drop, including items like a Level 39 Cyborg suit, but also there’s new MyTEAM cards like a level 40 diamond Wilt Chamberlain.

2K says that “In NBA 2K24 Season 2, players can experience the future of the NBA with the international prospect who has been touted as one of the best prospects since LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama has a rare combination of size, speed, and a deep bag of offensive wizardry, signalling a potential golden age of Spurs’ basketball as the 2023-24 NBA season heats up”.

Here’s the list of content coming to season 2, taken from the press release:

MyCAREER gears up for new rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 20 Slime BMX Bike (both gens), a Level 30 Mascot Costume in MyCAREER (both gens), a Level 39 Cyborg Suit (both gens) and for New Gen players a Level 40 Gold Floor Setter and for Current Gen players, an Extra Badge Point.

MyPLAYER features 20 new NBA player templates for New Gen in Season 2 and, for the first time, 2K community created templates. Templates serve as a foundation for building a MyPLAYER. Season 2 offers legendary playmakers like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash to punishing rim protectors in Blake Griffin and Dwight Howard. For even more options to choose from, prominent members of the 2K community will also have builds featured in game like SHAKEDOWN2012's 2-way, 3-level threat shooting guard archetype and BROTHA JONES's hybrid small forward leaving no shortage of options to choose from.

MyTEAM will feature new Diamond cards of basketball legends. Players will start off the season by earning a Level 1 Free Agent Victor Wembanyama and can grind through the rewards ladder to unlock a Level 40 Diamond Wilt Chamberlain card, while earning a bunch of other reward cards along the way. With two new premium collections, players can pick up a Diamond Tim Duncan and Diamond Carmelo Anthony as Collection Rewards or as Special Inserts in the Pack Market. Season 2 will also launch with a Diamond Michael Jordan available both as a Special Insert in the Pack Market, and directly in the Player Market.

The W features seasonal rewards, including a Tiffany Hayes Jersey and a Sandy Brondello MyTEAM Coach Card, as well as weekly rewards like a Breanna Stewart Heroine Edition Jersey, Team Accelerator Boosts, Team Resilience Boosts, Sparks Logo Cards and more.

There will also be new music every Friday from 2K Beats, which the publisher says will feature “renowned artists and up-and-coming innovators”.

NBA 2K24 is out now for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.