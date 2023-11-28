Naraka: Bladepoint has now hit 40 million players milestone

During the seasonal NetEase earnings call, CEO William Ding has revealed that Naraka: Bladepoint now has 40 million unique players across all platforms. With it being available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile, that’s a pretty big number.

Ding and NetEase say that this milestone for Naraka: Bladepoint is due to a combination of the frequent updates, and an active eSports scene which is giving players at the World Championships a chance to win $1.5million in December, with the grand finals taking place from December 16th to 17th in Chengdu, China. The publisher also cited its close relationship with the game’s community.

The latest hero to join the game is Hadi Ismail. You can check out a gameplay trailer for the new hero, below. A new “Fan” weapon has also been added, too.

Dynamic, fast-paced and ever shifting; battle your enemies with punishing combos, parries and grit or outsmart them using lethal counters in an intense mind game. Wall run, swoop down, and zip across mountains and buildings with ease as you hunt down unsuspecting foes using your grappling hook and parkour skills. Combine a variety of melee and ranged weapons with our cast of powerful heroes, each with customized skills and unique Ultimate moves. Travel to the magnificent but dangerous land of Morus and Holoroth, where great battles have shaped a beautiful landscape inspired by Far Eastern legends.

The game has had crossovers with incredibly popular games like Nier, and has been expanded to make the campaigns bigger than before. An upcoming Naraka Fest showcase is tasking place on December 19th, where the team plans to reveal “all the latest updates planned for the game in 2024”, and the team says to keep an eye on the usual social channels for the game to find out more, soon.

Naraka: Bladepoint is out now and free to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile.