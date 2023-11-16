Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior features trailer released

Rebellion has released a new trailer for Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior, showcasing the features you’ll get to experience when it is released.

Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior will include “Sniper Hunt” as a mode which Rebellion says is like a “game of cat and mouse”, while “Last Stand” offers you wave based combat where you have to “think and act fast to gather weapons and ammunition, and set traps, before finding the ideal location to fight the oncoming forces”.

The new trailer shows off the core gameplay (including the gunplay which will need you to look down your sniper rifle sights, obviously), but you can also dual wield for close quarters combat.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Grab your rifle and make your way behind enemy lines with Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior. You play as ‘The Partisan’, an Italian resistance soldier during World War II with a mission to banish the Nazi forces from his homeland once and for all. As you fight your way through the campaign you will uncover new Nazi ‘wonder-weapons’ that must be destroyed along with those behind the plans. VR takes gunplay and handling to a whole new level. Hold your sniper rifle with both hands, bring the scope to your eye and hold your breath as you prepare to take the perfect shot.

Here’s the official list of key features:

Riveting Campaign

Hyper immersive gunplay

Sniper Hunt pits you against expert Nazi sharpshooters

Hold the line in Last Stand against ever increasing waves of enemies

Authentic World War II weaponry

Experience the brutality of X-Ray Kill Cam in VR

Wide range of difficulty, comfort and control options, including sitting/standing

Feel those bullets hit with ProTubeVR and bHapics support

Winter Warrior is coming to Oculus Quest 2, 3, and Pro on November 30th.