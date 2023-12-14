Cookie Cutter is a fast-paced Metroidvania from Subcult Joint, and you may be wondering how long it takes to beat the game from start to finish. With plenty of powers to find, various areas to explore, enemies to beat up, and finish off in gory ways, there’s plenty to do in this unique-looking 2D Metroidvania. You’ll also collect various items and upgrade materials to help power up the protagonist Cherry as she goes about her revenge-led adventure.

The nature of the genre of Cookie Cutter also means you’ll discover secrets you can’t quite navigate and therefore you’ll be fast-traveling and back-tracking in this game too, which will also add to the run-time overall. Having finished the game here at God is a Geek, we can confirm just how long it will take you to beat Cookie Cutter.

Cookie Cutter | How Long to Beat

Despite its fast pace, Cookie Cutter’s large environments, enemy numbers, and collectibles mean there’s a decent amount of content to get through. If you’re playing through naturally you can expect to finish the main story in 10-12 hours. However, if you’re a completionist and want to find all the hidden secrets, or simply like exploring, then you can add several more hours to that total. So there you have it, that’s how long it takes to beat Cookie Cutter.

There’s a lot to like in the game, thanks to its lovely hand-drawn art style, the gory, but cathartic combat, and a progression curve that teases enough and rewards you enough to keep you wanting just that little bit more. That and the quirky world with even quirkier characters and dialogue exchanges that land on the right side of funny, and you’ve got a rather addictive and enjoyable Metroidvania on your hands.

