Autechre is the third boss you will face in Cookie Cutter, and you may need some help in overcoming it. You’ll find the boss in the E.T. Foundry area of the game. Read on to find out all about Autechre in Cookie Cutter and what you need to do to take them down.

Cookie Cutter | How to beat Autechre

Boss overview

Name: Autechre

Area: E.T. Foundry

HP: 600

Rewards: 500 currency, A Damaged Motherboard

Key Item after boss: Ground Zero ability

Strategy

The third boss of Cookie Cutter, Autechre, feels different from previous bosses you have faced. You’ll not only have to deal with Autechre itself but also have a more challenging arena to navigate. Firstly be mindful of the two lasers in the arena, one at the top, and one at the bottom. The top one will only hurt you if you get too high, but the bottom one is avoided by staying on the various platforms in the middle of the arena. So watch where you are jumping to stay safe.

As for Autechre’s attacks, the first to watch out for is a missile attack. The middle of Autreche will glow red for a moment, and then a missile will be fired in the direction of Cherry. To avoid being hit, you will need to move so that the direct trajectory of the missile misses you. Your best bet here is to simply jump onto another platform.

Another attack is the powerful laser beam. Autreche will glow and fire a powerful laser beam to one side of it. Get above or below them, at this point to avoid the attack completely. When Autechre glows red for a few seconds, stay away from it, as touching it will do you damage.

The final attack is an AOE set of missiles which will almost always hit you unless you are very far away from Autechre or you can dodge away from them quickly. This is telegraphed by a red flame appearing under Autechre before the missiles are fired.

Given the environment and Autechre’s attacks, you will get damaged in this fight. But the numerous platforms will provide space for you to heal from time to time. Keep doing regular attacks when you can to build up Void and heal if you need to. If you can get aligned with Autechre, and have the spare Void, fire a Void Bullet for an easy 40 damage.

This fight will take a little longer, but keep going and Autechre in Cookie Cutter will fall.