The Pissed-Off Mudbot is the first boss you will face in Cookie Cutter, and you may need some help in overcoming it. You’ll find the boss in the Denzel Factory area of the game. Read on to find out all about the Pissed-Off Mudbot in Cookie Cutter and what you need to do to take them down.

Cookie Cutter | How to beat the Pissed-Off Mudbot

Boss overview

Name: Pissed-Off Mudbot

Area: Denzel Factory

HP: 241

Rewards: 100 currency, Korg Tissue, Toxic Waste

Key Item after boss: LED Visor

Strategy

As your first boss, the Pissed-Off Mudbot may seem intimidating at first, and without proper planning, can quickly overwhelm you and reduce your own 100HP to zero. But with a little bit of patience, you can learn it’s moveset and counter where you need to.

The first attack to watch out for is his punch move. This is telegraphed with a short windup that includes some purple particle effects. the simplest thing to do is to dodge through the boss here – as with all enemies in the game, there is no collision. You’ll then be behind the boss as he punches and can score some free hits.

His only other attack is a leap in the air towards you. If you are super close to the Pissed-Off Mudbot, this attack will actually leap over your head and miss you, it’ll only hit you at a distance or if you’re backtracking. The tell for this move is the Mudbot will slump into the ground before leaping so look out for this animation.

You can actually fairly simply take down this boss by staying close and using regular attacks to build up your void. Just dodge through it during his punch move and stay close, and his leap move will miss you every time. Then as you accumulate enough Void, you can use Void Bullet (assuming you have found it in the Factory) to deal 40 damage for a cost of 30 Void.

Keep plugging away and the Pissed-Off Mudbot in Cookie Cutter should fall without too much trouble.