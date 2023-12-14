As you explore Denzel Factory or The Bloody Den in Cookie Cutter, you’ll notice there are platforms you can’t quite reach, and you’ll be wondering how soon it is until you get the Double Jump move. This move gives you the extra aerial maneuverability that you’ll need to access these previously inaccessible areas. But where do you find it? Read on to find out how to get the Double Jump in Cookie Cutter.

Am I in the right place?

Firstly, if you’re in the Hidden Diner area of the Bloody Den area, then the answer is no. To find the Double Jump, you need to head on over to the Denzel Factory. As you enter this area, Regina will put a ! icon on your map for you to reach to progress the story. However, you’ll notice that when you get close to it, you can’t quite reach the ledge:

Cookie Cutter | Where to find the Double Jump

You’ll need to keep heading to the left now, and away from this ! icon to progress. Keep working your way through a lower part of the Denzel Factory, and eventually, you’ll stumble on a group of friendly robots, led by an NPC called Althea. After speaking to her and the surrounding Awakened Denzels, head further to the right to the next room./

Here you will find an Ability Pedestal. Interact with it to obtain the Double Jump. Now you can jump a second time, allowing you to gain more high and distance in the air. This not only unlocks more areas in Denzel Factory, but will finally allow you to make your way to the ! icon on the map.

You can access this by following the route to the right which will loop back around to a previous area of the Denzel Factory, meaning you don’t have to backtrack.

Congratulations, you now have the Double Jump in Cookie Cutter.