The Lost Guardian is the second boss you will face in Cookie Cutter, and you may need some help in overcoming it. You’ll find the boss in the Bloody Den area of the game. Read on to find out all about the Lost Guardian in Cookie Cutter and what you need to do to take them down.

Cookie Cutter | How to beat the Lost Guardian

Boss overview

Name: Lost Guardian

Area: The Bloody Den

HP: 400

Rewards: 60 currency, Metallic Parts

Key Item after boss: None, provides access to E.T. Foundry

Strategy

The second boss of Cookie Cutter, the Lost Guardian, feels like a similar fight to the Pissed-Off Mudbot. With a small arena and a big enemy, it may seem intimidating at first. But once you learn its moveset and counter where you need to, it can be defeated without too much trouble.

The first attack to be mindful of is his big sword swing attack. This is telegraphed with a short windup backwards with his sword arm, and a large purple light effect mimicking the sword swing before it is unleashed. Make sure to dodge it to avoid taking damage. You can either dodge away from the Lost Guardian if you unsure, or dodge through him to put yourself in a prime position to strike him with some damage.

His other attack is a leap in the air that then culminates in a sword swipe in the air. If this connects with you, you can actually be hit twice, once for 30 damage, and then again for 35 – taking a whopping 65 damage, so make sure to stay on the ground wherever possible as this will prevent the attack from connecting. Then you just need to avoid the large circular strike on the way down, so just dodge away from him.

So remember, for the swing attack, dodge through him to gain an attack advantage, and if he jumps into the air, dodge away from him just in case he does a large swing attack. Then as you accumulate enough Void, you can use Void Bullet to deal 40 damage for a cost of 30 Void, which on top of your standard attacks, should be enough to take him down quickly.

Keep plugging away and the Lost Guardian in Cookie Cutter should fall without too much trouble.