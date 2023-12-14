Early on in your Cookie Cutter adventure, you’ll be required to choose between heading to the Denzel Factory or The Bloody Den area. Both become available simultaneously to you, and you can choose to explore either area, but there is definitely a right choice and a wrong choice here. We’ll let you know where to go first not to waste any time and correctly progress the story. Read on to find out whether to go to Denzel Factory or Bloody Den first in Cookie Cutter.

How do I unlock these areas?

At the beginning of the game, access to both these areas is locked. Denzel Factory is off to the West, and The Bloody Den is off to the East. To open up these areas you need to get ahold of the Hidden Diner Key from Raz. He will give you this if you complete the tutorial area below the Hidden Diner, collect Raz’s Backpack, and return it to him. Once you have the key you can unlock both entrances with the key by approaching them.

Cookie Cutter | Should you go to Denzel Factory or The Bloody Den?

Now with access to both areas, it’s important to pick the correct one. The best, and most efficient choice here, is to head west to Denzel Factory. That’s because you’ll find you won’t need any specific abilities to progress here and can work your way through the various rooms with little trouble.

If you head over to The Bloody Den first, you’ll find yourself unable to progress after a certain point, as you haven’t yet found the Double Jump ability. This is found in the Denzel Factory.

So rather the exploring and having to backtrack unnecessarily, fully explore The Denzel Factory first, then once that is done, you can head to The Bloody Den and explore that as much as is needed.